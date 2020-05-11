International Nurses Day takes place May 12

Rome, May 11 - Around 12,000 nurses have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy and 39 have died. High Price. Always on the front line, the profession has paid a high price during the COVID emergency in Italy and in other parts of the world. International Day. Their role is celebrated all over the world, and online, on International Nurses Day on May 12, the 200th anniversary of the birth in Florence of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Front Line. Nurses are "the backbone of every health system and today many of them are on the front line in the battle against COVID-19," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General. The profession has been the hardest hit during the emergency with around 12,000 contagions, according to data from FNOPI (the national federation of nursing professions), including 60% in Lombardy, 10% in Emilia-Romagna, and 8% in Veneto. Phase Two Their role will be fundamentally important also in Phase Two, which is set to be more focused on regional management of Sars-Cov-2 cases via the USCA special units of care continuity. The number of nurses worldwide increased by 4.7 million between 2013 and 2018, according to the WHO. Shortfall. But that still leaves a global shortfall of 5.9 million. In Italy, nurses are in short supply, above all, in regions of the south, according to FNOPI. A Voice to Lead. The International Nurses Council has chosen the theme 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead Health for All' for 2020, the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. Florence Nightingale. Despite the lockdown, many initiatives are set to take place all over the world on May 12 via the Web, with virtual photography shows, conventions and, at 20:30, the illumination of Rome's Spallanzani Institute for Infective Diseases, a symbol of the fight against COVID, laid on by the British embassy to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale in 1820. Musician Paolo Fresu has dedicated a new piece to her, "Perfetta" (Perfect), which will be presented during a live Internet broadcast on FNOPI's website and social channels. This will also see the launch of the #NoiConGliInfermieri (#WeAreWithTheNurses) fund-raising campaign.