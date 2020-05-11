Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 10:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

 
Rome
Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

 
Rome
International Nurses Day takes place May 12

International Nurses Day takes place May 12

 
Rome
Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

 
Brussels
Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

 
Rome
EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

 
Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

 
Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

 
Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barile misure
Bari, «Anziani in chiesa siate prudenti»

Bari, il monito di Don Coviello: «Anziani in chiesa siate prudenti»

 
LecceL’emergenza
Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

 
Foggianel foggiano
Carapelle, bomba sotto auto imprenditrice agricola: secondo attentato in pochi giorni

Carapelle, bomba sotto auto imprenditrice agricola: secondo attentato in pochi giorni

 
BatEMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS
Andria, esercenti rifiutano i buoni spesa: «Il Comune non paga»

Andria, esercenti rifiutano i buoni spesa: «Il Comune non paga»

 
Materalento ritorno alla normalità
Matera, tutti a spasso nella prima domenica della Fase 2

Matera, tutti a spasso nella prima domenica della Fase 2

 
Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, ricettava chianche trafugate nei giorni scorsi: denunciato titolare di azienda

Brindisi, ricettava chianche trafugate nei giorni scorsi: denunciato titolare di azienda

 
PotenzaBollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna ad ammalarsi di Covid: 3 nuovi contagiati e un'altra vittima (27 in totale)

Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna ad ammalarsi di Covid: 3 nuovi contagiati e un'altra vittima (27 in totale)

 
HomeINFRASTRUTTURE
Taranto, ministro De Micheli propone 200 milioni: soldi anche per la Brindisi-Grottaglie

Taranto, ministro De Micheli propone 200 milioni: soldi anche per la Brindisi-Grottaglie

 

i più letti

Puglia, stabile il trend dei contagi (+27) ma si tona a morire per il Covid: 5 vittime in 24 h

Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Taranto, le mozzarelle d'oro nell'appalto delle mense della Marina: interviene l'Anac

Taranto, «mozzarelle d'oro» nell'appalto mense della Marina: interviene l'Anticorruzione

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano su riapertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria, aperture sicure»

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»

Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna ad ammalarsi di Covid: 3 nuovi contagiati e un'altra vittima (27 in totale)

Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna ad ammalarsi di Covid: 3 nuovi contagiati e un'altra vittima (27 in totale)

Rome

International Nurses Day takes place May 12

Nurses in pandemic front line, 12,000 infected, 39 dead in Italy

International Nurses Day takes place May 12

Rome, May 11 - Around 12,000 nurses have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy and 39 have died. High Price. Always on the front line, the profession has paid a high price during the COVID emergency in Italy and in other parts of the world. International Day. Their role is celebrated all over the world, and online, on International Nurses Day on May 12, the 200th anniversary of the birth in Florence of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Front Line. Nurses are "the backbone of every health system and today many of them are on the front line in the battle against COVID-19," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General. The profession has been the hardest hit during the emergency with around 12,000 contagions, according to data from FNOPI (the national federation of nursing professions), including 60% in Lombardy, 10% in Emilia-Romagna, and 8% in Veneto. Phase Two Their role will be fundamentally important also in Phase Two, which is set to be more focused on regional management of Sars-Cov-2 cases via the USCA special units of care continuity. The number of nurses worldwide increased by 4.7 million between 2013 and 2018, according to the WHO. Shortfall. But that still leaves a global shortfall of 5.9 million. In Italy, nurses are in short supply, above all, in regions of the south, according to FNOPI. A Voice to Lead. The International Nurses Council has chosen the theme 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead Health for All' for 2020, the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. Florence Nightingale. Despite the lockdown, many initiatives are set to take place all over the world on May 12 via the Web, with virtual photography shows, conventions and, at 20:30, the illumination of Rome's Spallanzani Institute for Infective Diseases, a symbol of the fight against COVID, laid on by the British embassy to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale in 1820. Musician Paolo Fresu has dedicated a new piece to her, "Perfetta" (Perfect), which will be presented during a live Internet broadcast on FNOPI's website and social channels. This will also see the launch of the #NoiConGliInfermieri (#WeAreWithTheNurses) fund-raising campaign.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati