Brussels

Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

Gualtieri, Zingaretti hail no strings attached, Salvini demurs

Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

Brussels, May 8 - The Eurogroup reached a deal Friday on using the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund for a 240 billion euro line of credit for States that want it from June 1 for funding linked to the COVID-19 emergency, French Finance Minister Bruno La Maire and other ministers said after a long meeting. Italy has said it may access the ESM's coronavirus facility if there are no strings attached. Sources said earlier the loans in the new 'ultralight' version of the ESM would be repayable at extremely low interest in 10 years. The Eurogroup ministers said "surveillance and monitoring should be commensurate with the nature of the symmetrical shock caused by COVID-19", or rather "the intensity" of the surveillance of accounts "should be commensurate and proportionate with the severity of the financial difficulties met and should take into consideration the nature of the financial assistance received." They said the ESM will activate a fast alert system "to ensure a prompt restitution of the aid". The ministers confirmed that loans would come due in 10 years and would have an annual rate of just 0.1%. Requests to activate the credit line are possible up till December 2022, they said. The leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said "another step forward today in Europe, it will be possible to use the ESM without strings attached for investments in health. "A great opportunity for Italy: 37 billion euros for hospitals, hiring doctors and nurses and other staff, investments for new drugs and treatment. "Let's build a great plan with the regions for rthe Italian renaissance and improve people's lives". PD Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci said the deal "reflects the requisites which the Italian government has strongly pushed for over the last few weeks. The only condition is that of health spending. With this premise, I think it is to be hoped that the foreseen 37 billion euros can be used." Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said "the Eurogroup confirms that the ESM will be able to offer funding for 2% of GDP at an almost zero rate for health spending and for direct and indirect prevention linked to COVID-19. The (European) Commission will verify only this requisite. Additional conditions cannot be introduced". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said there would be no need for the ESM if there was a sufficiently large EU Recovery Fund. But opposition nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said "the ESM is not a gift, it's money lent, to be repaid at precise conditions chosen in Brussels and not in Italy. "The League, together with many Italian economists, continues to believe that the ESM is a dangerous path, devoid of certainties, while the extraordinary issuance of 'Italian Pride' Treasury Bonds, duly guaranteed by the ECB, for an even bigger total, would have no risk or condition for Italy".

