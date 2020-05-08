Venerdì 08 Maggio 2020 | 21:42

Rome
Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Brussels
Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

Rome
EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Moscow
Conte thanks Putin for soldiers' work (4)

Verona
Row breaks out over firm producing Mussolini facemasks (6)

Vatican City

Calcio
Bari, protesta di giocatori e tifosi contro Lega Pro

PotenzaDopo 30 giorni
Covid 19 Potenza, dimesso paziente 70enne dal San Carlo: l'applauso dei medici

TarantoLa decisione
Medicina a Taranto, sottosegretario Turco: «ok da Anvur per la sede dell'ex Banca d'Italia»

LecceIl caso
Dissequestrati i pontili galleggianti del porto di Otranto

BariIl caso
Fase 2, sospesa revoca concessione per la spiaggia di Torre Quetta

MateraI controlli
Coronavirus, tamponi e test sierologici a 1100 persone nel Materano

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, Nicola torna a casa guarito dopo 50 giorni nell'inferno Covid

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, sospesa la didattica a distanza e il caso approda in Parlamento

Batcontagio
Coronavirus Bisceglie, guariti 29 dei 36 positivi in Rsa del Don Uva

Rome

1 tn euro fund, we all win or lose together says Italy PM

Rome, May 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told The State of the Union Friday that the EU's planned Recovery Fund should be set up as soon as possible, offering one trillion euros to help the union out of the coronavirus crisis. "The COVID crisis is a grave and unprecedented challenge for the European Union and makes more necessary an approach to the European project that is future-proof. "Our continent will only prevail if it will be capable of remaining united and and of realising a coordinated response based on the fundamental principle of solidarity." Conte went on to say that the EU should introduce its Recovery Fund "before it is too late" and that Europe should act without any further delay to kickstart a recovery. He said the SURE programme, the European Investment Bank and the European Stability Mechanism were "insufficient" and that the Recovery Fund was essential. Conte said a one trillion euro fund would be in line with the EU's financial needs. The Italian premier said the Recovery Fund should be set up in the second half of this year. "Either we all win together, or we all lose together", he said.

