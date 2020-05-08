Venerdì 08 Maggio 2020 | 20:03

Rome
EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Moscow
Conte thanks Putin for soldiers' work (4)

Verona
Row breaks out over firm producing Mussolini facemasks (6)

Vatican City

Pope prays for Red Cross, Red Crescent operators (5)

 
Rome
37,000 COVID infections reported at work, 129 deaths - INAIL

Rome
Govt mulling 1,200 euro babysitter 'bonus',500 euro for hols (5)

Calcio
Bari, protesta di giocatori e tifosi contro Lega Pro

BariIl caso
Fase 2, sospesa revoca concessione per la spiaggia di Torre Quetta

LecceL'incidente stradale
Gallipoli, anziano in bici viene investito da un camion: morto 79enne

TarantoFase 2
Covid 19, a Taranto calano ancora i contagi e il sindaco riapre i parchi

MateraI controlli
Coronavirus, tamponi e test sierologici a 1100 persone nel Materano

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, Nicola torna a casa guarito dopo 50 giorni nell'inferno Covid

PotenzaL'ODISSEA
«Io, abbandonato in capo al mondo»

Coronavirus, 72enne di Rionero bloccato a Capo Verde: «Io, abbandonato in capo al mondo»

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, sospesa la didattica a distanza e il caso approda in Parlamento

Batcontagio
Coronavirus Bisceglie, guariti 29 dei 36 positivi in Rsa del Don Uva

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Coronavirus Puglia, 49 casi in un giorno, 29 a Bari. Lopalco: «Code di focolai già sotto osservazione, nessun allarme»

Puglia, parrucchieri, barbieri e centri estetici aperti dal 18 maggio: emanata un'ordinanza TESTO

Il Caso Collini, film in prima tv su Rai 3

Coronavirus Puglia, solo 11 contagi su quasi 2mila tamponi: 2 i decessi

Rome

EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

1 tn euro Recovery Fund must be activated this yr says Italy PM

Rome, May 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told The State of the Union conference Friday that "the COVID crisis is a grave and unprecedented challenge for the European Union and makes more necessary an approach to the European project that is future-proof. "Our continent will only prevail if it will be capable of remaining united and and of realising a coordinated response based on the fundamental principle of solidarity." Conte went on to say that the EU should introduce its Recovery Fund "before it is too late" and that Europe should act without any further delay to kickstart a recovery. He said the SURE programme, the European Investment Bank and the European Stability Mechanism were "insufficient" and that the Recovery Fund was essential. Conte said a one trillion euro fund would be in line with the EU's financial needs. The Italian premier said the Recovery Fund should be set up in the second half of this year.

