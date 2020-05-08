Venerdì 08 Maggio 2020 | 20:03

Rome
EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Moscow
Conte thanks Putin for soldiers' work (4)

Verona
Row breaks out over firm producing Mussolini facemasks (6)

Vatican City

Rome
37,000 COVID infections reported at work, 129 deaths - INAIL

Rome
Govt mulling 1,200 euro babysitter 'bonus',500 euro for hols (5)

Calcio
Bari, protesta di giocatori e tifosi contro Lega Pro

BariIl caso
Fase 2, sospesa revoca concessione per la spiaggia di Torre Quetta

LecceL'incidente stradale
Gallipoli, anziano in bici viene investito da un camion: morto 79enne

TarantoFase 2
Covid 19, a Taranto calano ancora i contagi e il sindaco riapre i parchi

MateraI controlli
Coronavirus, tamponi e test sierologici a 1100 persone nel Materano

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, Nicola torna a casa guarito dopo 50 giorni nell'inferno Covid

PotenzaL'ODISSEA
«Io, abbandonato in capo al mondo»

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, sospesa la didattica a distanza e il caso approda in Parlamento

Batcontagio
Coronavirus Bisceglie, guariti 29 dei 36 positivi in Rsa del Don Uva

Number of infected down 1,663, recoveries up 2,747

Rome, May 8 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen above 30,000. The toll has reached 30,201, with a rise of 243 in 24 hours. Thursday's daily rise was 274. The department said 87,961 people are infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,663 in a day. Thursday's drop was 1,904. It said 99,023 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, up 2,747. Thursday's rise was 3,031. The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and those who are currently infected, rose by 1,327 to 217,185. Thursday's rise was 1,401. The department said 1,168 coronavirus patients in Italy are in intensive care, 143 fewer than Thursday, as the downward trend continued. In Lombardy patients in intensive care fell by 80 to 400.

