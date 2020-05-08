Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Rome, May 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday proposed giving a posthumous gold medal for civic valour to medical staff, priests and others who have died in the coronavirus emergency. "We must honour those who, while fighting against the virus, gave their lives to save those of so many other Italians, "Di Maio said. "A gold medal for civic valour awarded to these angels. Doctors, nurses, priests and many others. The country owes it to them. Let's not give up".