Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Rome, May 8 - The R0 reproduction rate for COVID-19 is currently below one in Italy, at between 0.5 and 0.7, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), told a press conference on Friday. Cases Coming Down. Brusaferro said the number of cases is coming down to a low level in all of Italy's regions, including Lombardy. Delicate Phase. According to the president of the Higher Health Institute, phase two of the emergency is highly delicate. He said that it is important that the country gets going again, but stressed that the virus has not changed its identity or its characteristics, so breaking the rules of behavior to prevent contagion could facilitate its circulation.