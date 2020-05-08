Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Rome, May 8 - Police said Friday they were stepping up controls against public gatherings in and around Rome on the first weekend of phase two of the coronavirus emergency. Checkpoints are being set up on roads leading to the seaside, lakes and country tourist spots, they said. There will also be intensified checks at various popular gathering spots in the Rome open-air nightlife circuit, they said. Italians are now being allowed to get food and drink from restaurants and bars as long as they take them away for consumption. All public gatherings are still banned.