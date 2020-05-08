Venerdì 08 Maggio 2020 | 18:18

Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Moscow
Conte thanks Putin for soldiers' work (4)

Verona
Row breaks out over firm producing Mussolini facemasks (6)

Vatican City

Rome
37,000 COVID infections reported at work, 129 deaths - INAIL

Rome
Govt mulling 1,200 euro babysitter 'bonus',500 euro for hols (5)

Rome
Quality leap needed in Europe says Di Maio (6)

Rome
Mafias will invest in tourism, restaurants - report (3)

Calcio
Bari, protesta di giocatori e tifosi contro Lega Pro

TarantoFase 2
Covid 19, a Taranto calano ancora i contagi e il sindaco riapre i parchi

MateraI controlli
Coronavirus, tamponi e test sierologici a 1100 persone nel Materano

BariIl caso
Bari, un agguato per un debito di droga: la Dda è sulle tracce di 2 pusher

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, Nicola torna a casa guarito dopo 50 giorni nell'inferno Covid

PotenzaL'ODISSEA
«Io, abbandonato in capo al mondo»

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, sospesa la didattica a distanza e il caso approda in Parlamento

LecceTragedia sfiorata
Lecce, lo accusa del furto della bici e lo accoltella alla gamba: arrestato 29enne marocchino

Batcontagio
Coronavirus Bisceglie, guariti 29 dei 36 positivi in Rsa del Don Uva

Reggio Calabria

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Medic accused of sheltering fugitive bosses

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Reggio Calabria, May 8 - Italian police on Friday seized 25 million euros of assets from a doctor linked to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia in Reggio Calabria. Surgeon Francesco Cellini has been accused of admitting mafiosi to his clinic to dodge arrest and of treating fugitive bosses. He has been under special surveillance since a major 'Ndrangheta operation in 2016.

