25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Reggio Calabria, May 8 - Italian police on Friday seized 25 million euros of assets from a doctor linked to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia in Reggio Calabria. Surgeon Francesco Cellini has been accused of admitting mafiosi to his clinic to dodge arrest and of treating fugitive bosses. He has been under special surveillance since a major 'Ndrangheta operation in 2016.