Conte thanks Putin for soldiers' work (4)

Moscow, May 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin to thank him for the work of Russian military specialists and doctors in Italy's coronavirus emergency, the Kremlin said. The two leaders discussed "the successful cooperation between Russia and Italy in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin said. "Conte thanked the Russian side for its prompt assistance, highlighting the efficacy of the aid and the high professionalism of the Russian military specialists and doctors," who "have completed their humanitarian mission", it said.