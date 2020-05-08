Row breaks out over firm producing Mussolini facemasks (6)

Verona, May 8 - A company near Verona is making facemasks with Benito Mussolini's image on them, causing a row with the local centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has called on the authorities to "firmly condemn this disgraceful action". The facemasks also feature one of the Fascist dictator's famous slogans: "Walk, build and if necessary fight and win!". "Of the many things that can happen in a pandemic, selling personal protective equipment with an image of the Fascist Duce is the most unpleasant possible," said PD Senator Vincenzo D'Arienzo. The masks are also available online on sites that sell Mussolini memorabilia. Some far-right social media commentators praised the initiative and said it promoted freedom of expression, but liberals said it amounted to apology of fascism, a crime in Italy.