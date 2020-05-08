Venerdì 08 Maggio 2020 | 16:35

Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Moscow
Conte thanks Putin for soldiers' work (4)

Verona
Row breaks out over firm producing Mussolini facemasks (6)

Vatican City

Pope prays for Red Cross, Red Crescent operators (5)

 
Rome
37,000 COVID infections reported at work, 129 deaths - INAIL

Rome
Govt mulling 1,200 euro babysitter 'bonus',500 euro for hols (5)

Rome
Quality leap needed in Europe says Di Maio (6)

Rome
Mafias will invest in tourism, restaurants - report (3)

Rome
Govt mulling fund for hotel sector (3)

Rome
Coronavirus: Epidemic curve falling in all regions - ISS

Rome
Soccer ultras may stage violent protests at lack of play (4)

Calcio
Bari, protesta di giocatori e tifosi contro Lega Pro

Foggia, Nicola torna a casa guarito dopo 50 giorni nell'inferno Covid

«Io, abbandonato in capo al mondo»

Monopoli, ambulanza e attrezzature donate all'ospedale «S.Giacomo»

Fasano, sospesa la didattica a distanza e il caso approda in Parlamento

Taranto, San Cataldo in mare ma senza la festa

Lecce, lo accusa del furto della bici e lo accoltella alla gamba: arrestato 29enne marocchino

Coronavirus Bisceglie, guariti 29 dei 36 positivi in Rsa del Don Uva

Un lupo

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Coronavirus Puglia, 49 casi in un giorno, 29 a Bari. Lopalco: «Code di focolai già sotto osservazione, nessun allarme»

4 medici positivi in ospedale a Brindisi

Puglia, parrucchieri, barbieri e centri estetici aperti dal 18 maggio: emanata un'ordinanza TESTO

Il Caso Collini, film in prima tv su Rai 3

Povia: «Amo fare pulizie, sono gay mancato». Caterina Balivo: «Cretinata»

Verona

PD protest against 'disgraceful' move

Verona, May 8 - A company near Verona is making facemasks with Benito Mussolini's image on them, causing a row with the local centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has called on the authorities to "firmly condemn this disgraceful action". The facemasks also feature one of the Fascist dictator's famous slogans: "Walk, build and if necessary fight and win!". "Of the many things that can happen in a pandemic, selling personal protective equipment with an image of the Fascist Duce is the most unpleasant possible," said PD Senator Vincenzo D'Arienzo. The masks are also available online on sites that sell Mussolini memorabilia. Some far-right social media commentators praised the initiative and said it promoted freedom of expression, but liberals said it amounted to apology of fascism, a crime in Italy.

