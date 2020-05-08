Pope prays for Red Cross, Red Crescent operators (5)

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)
Vatican City
08 Maggio 2020
Vatican City, May 8 - Pope Francis said Friday he was praying for Red Cross and Red Crescent operators on their international day. "Today is the World Day for the Red Cross and Red Crescent. Let us pray for the people who work in these deserving institutions," he said at a Mass at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse he lives in. "May the Lord bless their work, which they do so well".
