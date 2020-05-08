37,000 COVID infections reported at work, 129 deaths - INAIL

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)
Rome
08 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 8 - Workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Friday it had received over 37,000 claims for COVID-19 infections at work while there had been 129 claims for deaths due to the virus. The figures range from the start of the emergency until May 4, it said. Among the death claims, 82.2% of them were for men and the remainder for women.
