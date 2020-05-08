Govt mulling fund for hotel sector (3)

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 49 casi in un giorno, 29 a Bari. Lopalco: «Code di focolai già sotto osservazione, nessun allarme»
4 medici positivi in ospedale a Brindisi
Rome
08 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 8 - The government is thinking of setting up a fund for the hotel sector, one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus emergency and one of those most at risk of mafia infiltration, sources said Friday. The idea is to set up a fund "from which hotel owners can quickly obtain liquidity after partially ceding ownership, temporarily and at face value, with the prospect of being able to repay the funding obtained in an easier timeframe", the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su