Mafias will invest in tourism, restaurants - report (3)

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 49 casi in un giorno, 29 a Bari. Lopalco: «Code di focolai già sotto osservazione, nessun allarme»
4 medici positivi in ospedale a Brindisi
Rome
08 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 8 - Italy's mafias will invest in tourism and restaurants hit by the coronavirus emergency, the government's COVID-19 criminal infiltration monitoring body said Friday. The tourism and catering sectors will have a "lack of liquidity that will expose them to loan sharking" with the risk of the mafia taking over the activities with the aim of laundering money, the report said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su