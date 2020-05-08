Quality leap needed in Europe says Di Maio (6)

Rome, May 8 - Europe needs to take a "quality leap" to cope with the coronavirus emergency and the economic crisis it has sparked, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. Addressing the State of the Union conference, Di Maio said Europe was facing "the worst economic crisis in its history and the response we give will define the future. "The first responses went in the right direction but it is now urgent to define further measures, we need a quality leap which can only be a grand plan for reconstruction". The Eurogroup on Friday edged closer to agreement on using the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund for the health emergency without any of its old strings attached such as the possible arrival of the troika in the event of loan default. The EU is also lining up a recovery fund, though it is split on the use of grants, as Italy wants, or loans, as northern European countries want.