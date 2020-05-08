Govt mulling 1,200 euro babysitter 'bonus',500 euro for hols (5)

Rome, May 8 - The government is "studying" a 1,200 euro a month babysitter bonus for households with children, sources said Friday. It is also thinking of a 500 euro bonus for summer holidays, sources said. The two measures are listed in a 770-page working document on an economic recovery decree that ANSA has been able to view. It contains measures ranging from work to health to families and sport. Some 150 million euros are to be set aside for the culture sector including museums, bookshops and the media, including newspapers.