Coronavirus: Epidemic curve falling in all regions - ISS

Rome, May 8 - Coronavirus deaths in 2,400 of the most elderly cases were primarily caused by COVID-19 while 12% have multiple overlapping causes, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday. ISS President Silvio Brusaferro said the curve of the epidemic "is decreasing, it is a sign that is continuing" and "we are heading for a lower number (of cases) in every region, including Lombardy", the hardest hit. He said the data on phase two of the emergency, which started last Monday, will only be available next week. Some 30,000 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, about half of them in Lombardy.