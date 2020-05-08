Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 39% says ISTAT

Rome, May 8 - Some 25,354 more people died in Italy between February 20 and March 31 this year than in the last few years, a 39% rise, ISTAT said Friday. "Just over half are due to the COVID-19 virus," the stats agency said. The data come from 6,866 municipalities, ISTAT President Giancarlo Blangiardo told a press conference organised by the Higher Health Institute (ISS). "This is not a sample but a well thought out selection, to give the most complete picture possible of the situation", he said.