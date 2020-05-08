Mattarella says Italy being 'responsible' in testing times

Rome, March 8 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Friday in a message to the Italian Red Cross that Italy is facing the "current difficult trial" of the coronavirus emergency with "energy and responsibility". "The unity that we are capable of, the ability of doctors and healthcare workers, allowed us to overcome the most critical steps and now plan for a restart," he said. "The teaching of volunteering is an indispensable source of humanity that will help us open a new season of civil, economic, social development," he said.