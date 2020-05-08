Bolzano speeds up phase 2, shops can open Saturday

Rome, May 8 - The assembly of the autonomous province of Bolzano - Alto Adige voted overnight to speed up the reopening of activities in phase two of the coronavirus emergency. As a result, shops will be able to open on Saturday and hairdressers, bars, restaurants and museums on Monday. According to the national phase two plan, Italy's shops are set to reopen on May 18 and hairdressers, bars, restaurants on June 1, although Premier Giuseppe Conte has said some things may be moved forwards. The province has a high degree of autonomy in running its affairs. The nationwide rules will still apply for the closure of schools and universities and, so far, the ban on sporting events.