Boy who killed dad to defend mum used excessive force-judge (4)

Turin, May 7 - An 18-year-old boy who stabbed his father to death to protect his mother from an umpteenth episode of domestic violence near Turin in April used "disproportionate" force which is not justified by legitimate self-defence, a judge said in a jail detention order Thursday. Alex Pompa acted with "unprecedented" and "disproportionate violence against his father, probably more out of anger/revenge" than "due to legitimate self-defence," the preliminary investigations judge said. There is evidence, which has to be further gone into in the probe, that suggest it is not possible to say with certainty that Pompa acted "in a situation of defensive necessity proportionate with the offence," said the judge. Pompa killed his father in Collegno on April 30.