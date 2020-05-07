Coronavirus: Resumption of artificial insemination okayed

Rome, May 7 - Italian health authorities have given the green light for the resumption of artificial insemination treatments, which were suspended in March due to the Covid-19 emergency. Priority for Urgent Cases. The decision was made official by a circular letter by the Registro PMA (Medically Assisted Reproduction Register) of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the National Transplant Centre (CNT) and published on the CNT's website. "The necessary conditions are today deemed to exist for the resumption of treatments temporarily suspended and the start of new treatments, with priority being reserved for couples with urgent profiles due to age or clinical conditions, and of treatments suspended during the pandemic," it said. Triage. The circular letter said procedures would resume gradually and would include "triage, both for couples who must start or complete a treatment and for all the personnel working at PMA centres. "These triage activities will aim to identity situations of eventual risk at an early stage, thus making it possible to adopt the appropriate infection-containment measures wherever necessary". Reorganization. The green light regards both procedures featuring the donation of gametes and those that do not. The circular letter also calls on the centres to reorganize their procedures and spaces in order to guarantee safety.