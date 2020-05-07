Giovedì 07 Maggio 2020 | 19:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus deaths in Italy up 274

Coronavirus deaths in Italy up 274

 
Turin
Boy who killed dad to defend mum used excessive force-judge (4)

Boy who killed dad to defend mum used excessive force-judge (4)

 
Rome
Govt working on investment and export measures says Di Maio (4)

Govt working on investment and export measures says Di Maio (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Resumption of artificial insemination okayed

Coronavirus: Resumption of artificial insemination okayed

 
Rome
Measures will be ramped up if virus takes off again-Borrelli

Measures will be ramped up if virus takes off again-Borrelli

 
Rome
Guerini thanks Russian minister for Moscow's support (5)

Guerini thanks Russian minister for Moscow's support (5)

 
Naples
Man arrested for raping COVID nurse in Naples (4)

Man arrested for raping COVID nurse in Naples (4)

 
Turin
Turin Book Fair takes to the Web (4)

Turin Book Fair takes to the Web (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy is doing 70,000 tests a day- ISS chief

Coronavirus: Italy is doing 70,000 tests a day- ISS chief

 
Vatican City
Pope says he is praying for artists

Pope says he is praying for artists

 
Rome
We must rebuild like after WWII says Franceschini (8)

We must rebuild like after WWII says Franceschini (8)

 

Il Biancorosso

contraffazione
Bari calcio: «Mascherine con logo squadra? È merchandising non autorizzato»

Bari calcio: «Mascherine con logo squadra? È merchandising non autorizzato»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceTragedia sfiorata
Lecce, lite fra marocchini, uno resta ferito da una coltellata

Lecce, lite fra marocchini, uno resta ferito da una coltellata

 
Tarantoemergenza epidemiologica
Taranto, «fase 2» prefetto coordina task force per controlli nelle aziende

Taranto, «fase 2» prefetto coordina task force per controlli nelle aziende

 
Barial San Paolo
Bari, giovane aggredisce 2 infermieri al Pronto Soccorso: voleva entrare con la fidanzata

Bari, giovane aggredisce 2 infermieri al Pronto Soccorso: voleva entrare con la fidanzata

 
BatControlli della polizia
Barletta, sulla bici con la droga: 2 pusher arrestati, recuperato oltre un chilo di stupefacente

Barletta, sulla bici con la droga: 2 pusher arrestati, recuperato oltre un chilo di stupefacente

 
Potenzail bollettino
La Basilicata ritorna Covid-free: zero contagi in 24 ore su 653 tamponi analizzati

La Basilicata ritorna Covid-free: zero contagi in 24 ore su 653 tamponi analizzati

 
BrindisiCoronavirus
Coronavirus, 4 medici positivi al Perrino di Brindisi

Brindisi, contagiati quattro medici in Oculistica all'ospedale Perrino

 
Foggiaprotezione
Foggia, mascherine in produzione

Mascherine foggiane in produzione: ecco l'unica azienda autorizzata in Puglia

 
MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 26 contagi e 5 morti nelle ultime 24 ore: superati i 70mila tamponi totali

Coronavirus Puglia, 26 contagi e 5 morti nelle ultime 24 ore: superati i 70mila tamponi totali

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, 49 casi in un giorno, 29 a Bari. Lopalco: «Code di focolai già sotto osservazione, nessun allarme»

Coronavirus Puglia, 49 casi in un giorno, 29 a Bari. Lopalco: «Code di focolai già sotto osservazione, nessun allarme»
4 medici positivi in ospedale a Brindisi

Palo del Colle, marito positivo, cacciato di casa dalla moglie. E il fratello decide di accoglierlo

Palo del Colle, marito positivo cacciato di casa dalla moglie: accolto dal fratello

Il virologo Roberto Burioni

Mauro Rango, cura plasma su Whatsapp: interviene Burioni

Rome

Coronavirus: Resumption of artificial insemination okayed

OK for therapies suspended due to pandemic and new treatments

Coronavirus: Resumption of artificial insemination okayed

Rome, May 7 - Italian health authorities have given the green light for the resumption of artificial insemination treatments, which were suspended in March due to the Covid-19 emergency. Priority for Urgent Cases. The decision was made official by a circular letter by the Registro PMA (Medically Assisted Reproduction Register) of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the National Transplant Centre (CNT) and published on the CNT's website. "The necessary conditions are today deemed to exist for the resumption of treatments temporarily suspended and the start of new treatments, with priority being reserved for couples with urgent profiles due to age or clinical conditions, and of treatments suspended during the pandemic," it said. Triage. The circular letter said procedures would resume gradually and would include "triage, both for couples who must start or complete a treatment and for all the personnel working at PMA centres. "These triage activities will aim to identity situations of eventual risk at an early stage, thus making it possible to adopt the appropriate infection-containment measures wherever necessary". Reorganization. The green light regards both procedures featuring the donation of gametes and those that do not. The circular letter also calls on the centres to reorganize their procedures and spaces in order to guarantee safety.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati