Measures will be ramped up if virus takes off again-Borrelli

Rome, May 7 - Civil Protection Chief and Coronavirus Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday that "we are monitoring things carefully, and containment measures will be stiffened if we should detect the virus taking off again". Answering questions on phase two of the emergency, Borrelli said that "with the right behaviour, we all hope that (containment measures) will be restricted as much as possible and eventually cancelled." Borelli also said that a shortage of swabs for virus testing had been resolved. Italy entered phase two on Monday when around 4.5 million workers returned to work and some activities were allowed to restart.