Guerini thanks Russian minister for Moscow's support (5)

Rome, May 7 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini on Thursday phoned Russian counterpart Sergej Shoygu to thank him for the "prompt and substantive support offered to Italy from the first weeks of the (coronavirus) crisis". He said this support had been "professional" and had been "appreciated by local communities". Guerini went on to offer Russia Italy's support, as Rome is doing with other countries also. The minister's phone call came after Russian health and military personnel employed in Lombardy started returning home.