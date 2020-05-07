Man arrested for raping COVID nurse in Naples (4)

Naples, May 7 - An irregular migrant from Senegal was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a 48-year-old anti-COVID nurse as she was waiting for a bus home after her shift at a Naples hospital at around three o'clock in the afternoon, La Repubblica said Thursday. The man allegedly raped the woman on the bench at the bus stop, the paper said, before police arrived after about 45 minutes. During her ordeal in the deserted street the woman saw another woman walking past across the street and called out to her but she did not hear.