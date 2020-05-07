Giovedì 07 Maggio 2020 | 17:34

Rome
Measures will be ramped up if virus takes off again-Borrelli

Rome
Guerini thanks Russian minister for Moscow's support (5)

Naples
Man arrested for raping COVID nurse in Naples (4)

Turin
Turin Book Fair takes to the Web (4)

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy is doing 70,000 tests a day- ISS chief

Vatican City
Pope says he is praying for artists

Rome
We must rebuild like after WWII says Franceschini (8)

Rome
Italy still in epidemic phase, warns health institute chief

Turin
Soccer: Dybala recovers from coronavirus

Rome
Petrol operators to strike May 13-14 on motorways (5)

Rome
Retail sales down 21% in March - ISTAT (5)

Il Biancorosso

contraffazione
Bari calcio: «Mascherine con logo squadra? È merchandising non autorizzato»

Tarantoemergenza epidemiologica
Taranto, «fase 2» prefetto coordina task force per controlli nelle aziende

Barial San Paolo
Bari, giovane aggredisce 2 infermieri al Pronto Soccorso: voleva entrare con la fidanzata

BatControlli della polizia
Barletta, sulla bici con la droga: 2 pusher arrestati, recuperato oltre un chilo di stupefacente

Potenzail bollettino
La Basilicata ritorna Covid-free: zero contagi in 24 ore su 653 tamponi analizzati

BrindisiCoronavirus
Coronavirus, 4 medici positivi al Perrino di Brindisi

Leccerecord
Elena, la super maestra di 103 anni: «Più rispetto per questa professione»

Foggiaprotezione
Foggia, mascherine in produzione

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 

Coronavirus Puglia, 26 contagi e 5 morti nelle ultime 24 ore: superati i 70mila tamponi totali

Palo del Colle, marito positivo, cacciato di casa dalla moglie. E il fratello decide di accoglierlo

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Il virologo Roberto Burioni

Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

Naples

Man arrested for raping COVID nurse in Naples (4)

On bus stop bench at three in the afternoon

Naples, May 7 - An irregular migrant from Senegal was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a 48-year-old anti-COVID nurse as she was waiting for a bus home after her shift at a Naples hospital at around three o'clock in the afternoon, La Repubblica said Thursday. The man allegedly raped the woman on the bench at the bus stop, the paper said, before police arrived after about 45 minutes. During her ordeal in the deserted street the woman saw another woman walking past across the street and called out to her but she did not hear.

