Turin Book Fair takes to the Web (4)

Turin, May 7 - This year's Turin Book Fair, which has been postponed till the autumn due to the coronavirus emergency, is taking to the Web May 14-17 for an extraordinary edition dedicated to the victims of the virus, their relatives, medical and paramedical staff. The festival will offer "a rich roster of events in live streaming," according to a statement on its website. Among the guests will be the youths of Fridays For Future, Javier Cercas, Annie Ernaux, Salman Rushdie, Alessandro Baricco, Jovanotti, Zerocalcare, Roberto Saviano, Paolo Giordano, Francesco Piccolo, Fabrizio Gifuni, and Linus.