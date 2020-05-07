Coronavirus: Italy is doing 70,000 tests a day- ISS chief

Rome, May 7 - Italy is conducting 70,000 COVID-19 tests per day, Higher Health Institute (ISS) chief Silvio Brusaferro said Thursday during a hearing before the parliamentary social affairs committee. He added that this number "will rise in the coming weeks but initially it was very low" and that, for now, "the tests are the only way to identify viral RNA. However, someone who test negative today could be positive tomorrow and viceversa".