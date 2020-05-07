Soccer: Dybala recovers from coronavirus

Turin, May 7 - Paulo Dybala has recovered from the coronavirus after a 46-day battle. "At last"!, Juve's Argentina midfielder exulted on Instagram. "Being isolated was very bad, I discovered a new passion in yoga which helped me get through this time," said the attacking midfielder. Dybala is the third Juve player to get and recover from the virus after Italian central defender Daniele Rugani and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello has also now recovered from COVID-19, after a month and a half, the Bergamo club said Thursday.