Retail sales down 21% in March - ISTAT (5)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
07 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 7 - Italian retail sales fell 21.3% in volume and 20.5% in value in March, ISTAT said Thursday. Sales of clothing fell 57.1% and footwear 54.1%, the stats agency said. The lowest drop, 6.3%, was for pharmaceutical products. E-commerce, on the other hand, is "the only sector showing a constant growth", ISTAT said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su