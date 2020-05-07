COVID economic impact 'deep and widespread' - ISTAT (4)

Retail sales down 21% in March - ISTAT (5)
Rome
07 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 7 - National statistics office ISTAT said Thursday that the economic impact of the COVID crisis on Italy has been and will be "profound and widespread". It said "the international economic scenario, because of the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the respective measures of containment, continues to be exceptionally negative". ISTAT added that one in five Italian businesses, or 800,000 was still suspended after a partial lifting of lockdown on Monday.
