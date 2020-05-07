PD chief warns of risk of early elections

Rome, May 7 - The head of Italy's Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said Thursday on Sky TG24 that "the government must engage in dialogue with the opposition". Otherwise, he warned, "I don't think a different majority will be possible" and thus new elections would have to be held. The head of the political office of the Five Star Movement (M5S), Vito Crimi, meanwhile said that the party rejects the "regularisation of undocumented workers". "If our aim," he said, "is to support agriculture, then we must work on measures for the sake of the market but the solution is not regularisation - as if undocumented migrants were the only ones working in agriculture. This is a mistaken assumption." The government majority will continue its debate on regularising migrants on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova and former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party threatened to leave the government if the proposal is not approved.