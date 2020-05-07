Italy's regions pushing for faster reopening

Rome, May 7 - Italy's regional governments are pushing to speed up the reopening of the country after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions brought in to prevent the spread of the virus. Governors will be meeting on Thursday in a video conference to discuss the matter. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said an assessment will be conducted into possibly opening more shops. Meanwhile, there has been a record 7,000 drop in the number of those infected with COVID-19 in Italy. However, the number of people who have died and tested positive in the Lombardy region has risen by 222.