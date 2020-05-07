Deal seen on regularising migrant farm hands for 3 mts (4)

Rome, May 7 - Talks between the farm, interior, labour, and south ministries are close to reaching a deal to regularise thousands of migrant farm labourers whose contracts have run out, sources said Thursday. Their stay permits would be extended for three months, the sources said. The issue has caused tension within the ruling majority with centrist Italia Viva (IV) Farm Minister Tersea Bellanova threatening to quit after opposition to regularisation from the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Sources said the three-month extension would also cover home helps.