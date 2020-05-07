Deal to distribute 10 mln masks to pharmacies soon

Rome, May 7 - An agreement for the distribution of 10 million medical masks to pharmacies in Italy that will be sold for 50 cents each plus VAT is expected to be signed on Thursday. The accord will be between emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri, Federfarma and the Italian association for the distribution of medicines, ADF. Pharmacists will pay 38-40 cents for the masks wholesale and earn 10 cents for the sale of each mask.