Rome
Retail sales down 21% in March - ISTAT (5)

Rome
Centre right files no confidence motion in Bonafede (7)

Rome
COVID economic impact 'deep and widespread' - ISTAT (4)

Rome
PD chief warns of risk of early elections

Rome

Deal seen on regularising migrant farm hands for 3 mts (4)

 
Rome
Deal to distribute 10 mln masks to pharmacies soon

Rome
Italy's regions pushing for faster reopening

Rome
Coronavirus: ministry releases guidelines for safe travel

Rome
Coronavirus:Record rise of over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Rome
Govt weighing bringing forward shop reopening - Conte

Rome
Italy facing period of great suffering says Conte (3)

Il Biancorosso

contraffazione
Bari calcio: «Mascherine con logo squadra? È merchandising non autorizzato»

Baril'iniziativa
Bari, murales di San Nicola al quartiere San Paolo illuminato per festeggiare il patrono

Potenzail bollettino
La Basilicata ritorna Covid-free: zero contagi in 24 ore su 653 tamponi analizzati

Brindisiin ospedale
Coronavirus, 4 medici positivi al Perrino di Brindisi

Tarantoavrebbe 25 anni
«Se confessano potrei perdonarle»

Avetrana, caso Scazzi, parla mamma Concetta: «Se Cosima e Sabrina confessano potrei perdonarle»

 
Leccerecord
Elena, la super maestra di 103 anni: «Più rispetto per questa professione»

Elena, maestra di 103 anni, e il messaggio per la Settimana dell'Insegnante: «Più rispetto per questa professione»

 
BatINFRASTRUTTURE
Trani, un parco urbano nell’ex distilleria

Foggiaprotezione
Foggia, mascherine in produzione

Mascherine foggiane in produzione: ecco l'unica azienda autorizzata in Puglia

 
MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 

Coronavirus Puglia, 26 contagi e 5 morti nelle ultime 24 ore: superati i 70mila tamponi totali

Palo del Colle, marito positivo, cacciato di casa dalla moglie. E il fratello decide di accoglierlo

Il virologo Roberto Burioni

Mauro Rango, cura plasma su Whatsapp: interviene Burioni

Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

Coronavirus Puglia, 34 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore. Altri 2 morti a Brindisi e Taranto

Rome

Deal to distribute 10 mln masks to pharmacies soon

Facemasks to be sold for 50 cents each

Rome, May 7 - An agreement for the distribution of 10 million medical masks to pharmacies in Italy that will be sold for 50 cents each plus VAT is expected to be signed on Thursday. The accord will be between emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri, Federfarma and the Italian association for the distribution of medicines, ADF. Pharmacists will pay 38-40 cents for the masks wholesale and earn 10 cents for the sale of each mask.

