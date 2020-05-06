Coronavirus: ministry releases guidelines for safe travel

Rome, May 6 - With the arrival of phase two of the coronavirus emergency and the easing of the lockdown, more people are travelling on public transport. According to workplace injury insurance agency INAIL, the whole public transport system should be considered a situation of medium-high risk of aggregation, and possibly high risk during rush hour, especially in the densely populated metropolitan areas. With SarsCoV2 still in circulation, it is necessary for passengers to respect some basic rules to avoid contagion and safeguard everyone's health when they use buses, trams, metros and trains. The health ministry has published a list of these rules in an infographic that can be seen via the following link: http://www.salute.gov.it/portale/news/p3_2_1_1_1.jsp?lingua=ital iano&menu=notizie&p=dalministero&id=4693 1. HEALTH Do not use public transport if you have symptoms of acute respiratory infections (fever, cough, cold). 2. TICKETS If possible, buy tickets in an electronic format online or via apps. 3. SIGNAGE Follow the signs and the paths set in stations and at stops. 4. DISTANCE Always keep a distance of at least one metre from other people in each stages of a trip 5. DOORS Use the doors indicated to get on and off the vehicle. 6. SEATS Only sit in places where seating is allowed and keep your distance from the other passengers. 7. DRIVER Avoid approaching or asking for information from the driver. 8. HANDS Use disposable gloves during a trip and be careful not to touch your face. 9. MASKS Wear a facemask to protect the nose and mouth. The infographic can be shared on social media using the #restiamoadistanza (#letskeepourdistance) hashtag.