Coronavirus:Record rise of over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Rome, May 16 - The Civil Protection Department said that Italy saw a record daily rise in the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus of 8,014 on Wednesday, for a total of 93,245. That increase was the driving force of a record daily drop in the number of those infected with the coronavirus - 6,939 fewer for a total of 91,528. Therefore, the number of people who have recovered has, for the first time, passed the number of those currently infected. The department said 29,684 people have died with COVID-19 in Italy, up 369. Tuesday's daily rise was 236. The total number of cases in Italy, including the recovered, the deceased and people currently infected, rose by 1,444 to 214,457. That was up from Tuesday's increase in new cases of 1,075. The department said 1,333 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in Italy, 94 fewer than Tuesday, in reporting a continued downward trend.