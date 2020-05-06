Mercoledì 06 Maggio 2020 | 20:02

Rome
Coronavirus: ministry releases guidelines for safe travel

Rome
Coronavirus:Record rise of over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Rome
Govt weighing bringing forward shop reopening - Conte

Rome
Italy facing period of great suffering says Conte (3)

Rome
Facemask stocks almost finished - Federdistribuzione (5)

Naples
Businessman hit by COVID crisis kills self (4)

Rome
Soccer: Impossible to set date for restart says Spadafora (8)

Rome
Bonafede studying way to 'revise' release of mafia bosses (5)

Varese
Coronavirus: Saliva test ready, soon on sale

Rome
Senate gives final OK to Olympic decree (4)

Rome
Teen who killed violent dad can do high school finals (5)

Catuzzi vuol dire magia. Tutto cominciò 41 anni fa

Coronavirus boss scarcerati, 7 ai domiciliari: uno è un boss di Trani

Bitonto, accoltellato a morte per una lite stradale: 14 anni. «Fu omicidio volontario»

Taranto. aumento accessi pronto soccorso ospedale Santissima Annunziata

Coronavirus, al Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia guariti 100 pazienti

Fasano, cade in bici per la buca e fa causa, ma lo condannano

Lecce, la «fase 2» sblocca i cantieri. Si riapre l’agenda dei progetti

Coronavirus Basilicata, 3 nuovi contagi su 591 tamponi nelle ultime 24 ore

Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 

Rome

Coronavirus:Record rise of over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Deaths up 369, 1,444 new cases

Rome, May 16 - The Civil Protection Department said that Italy saw a record daily rise in the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus of 8,014 on Wednesday, for a total of 93,245. That increase was the driving force of a record daily drop in the number of those infected with the coronavirus - 6,939 fewer for a total of 91,528. Therefore, the number of people who have recovered has, for the first time, passed the number of those currently infected. The department said 29,684 people have died with COVID-19 in Italy, up 369. Tuesday's daily rise was 236. The total number of cases in Italy, including the recovered, the deceased and people currently infected, rose by 1,444 to 214,457. That was up from Tuesday's increase in new cases of 1,075. The department said 1,333 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in Italy, 94 fewer than Tuesday, in reporting a continued downward trend.

