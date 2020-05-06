Mercoledì 06 Maggio 2020 | 18:22

Rome

Italy facing period of great suffering says Conte (3)

We must work together on economic decree says PM

Italy facing period of great suffering says Conte (3)

Rome, May 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said after meeting business group Rete Imprese Italia Wednesday that "we must face a period of great suffering". He stressed the need to "all work together and move fast to bring to cabinet a 55-billion-euro decree full of economic measures this week".

