Italy facing period of great suffering says Conte (3)

Govt weighing bringing forward shop reopening - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, aumento accessi pronto soccorso ospedale Santissima Annunziata
i più letti
Rome
06 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said after meeting business group Rete Imprese Italia Wednesday that "we must face a period of great suffering". He stressed the need to "all work together and move fast to bring to cabinet a 55-billion-euro decree full of economic measures this week".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su