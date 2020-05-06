Govt weighing bringing forward shop reopening - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, aumento accessi pronto soccorso ospedale Santissima Annunziata
i più letti
Rome
06 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 6 - The government is weighing bringing forward the reopening of shops in the coronavirus emergency, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. "The government has no intention of protracting this residual lockdown," he told business group Rete Imprese Italia. Italy's shops are currently set to reopen on May 18.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su