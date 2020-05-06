Facemask stocks almost finished - Federdistribuzione (5)

Rome, May 6 - Stocks of facemasks have almost run out, companies in the Federdistribuzione wholesale and distribution group said Wednesday. The stocks are now being replenished thanks to a deal with commissioner Domenico Arcuri, the group said. It said it had sold over nine million masks costing 61 cents (50 cents plus VAT) up to and including April 26. At the moment masks are still on sale in around a thousand major stores, it said, and that number will shortly rise to 8,000.