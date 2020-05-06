Businessman hit by COVID crisis kills self (4)

Govt weighing bringing forward shop reopening - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, aumento accessi pronto soccorso ospedale Santissima Annunziata
i più letti
Naples
06 Maggio 2020
Naples, May 6 - A 57-year-old small-business owner hanged himself at his plant on the eastern outskirts of Naples Wednesday after being hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. The man left home and did not return on Tuesday night and his family called the police, who found his body Wednesday. The man is believed to have left a suicide note, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su