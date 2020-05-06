Soccer: Impossible to set date for restart says Spadafora (8)

Rome, May 6 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Wednesday it was "impossible" at the moment to set a date for the resumption of the Serie A championship during phase two of the coronavirus emergency. Spadafora said the important thing was to safeguard health and safety. But he said that the road map towards trying to complete the championship this summer was "clear". Spadafora said "we'll hopefully have the resumption of team training on May 18". He said there had been an "unhelpful" rush to try to set dates which had "even been stigmatized by fan clubs". Spadafora noted that many other countries had decided not to complete their championships. The minister was speaking at question time in the House.