Bonafede studying way to 'revise' release of mafia bosses (5)

Rome, May 6 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is looking into a new norm to revise rules on releasing mafia bosses to house arrest after several were given early release due to ill health, sources said Wednesday. Bonafede was said to be "studying" a norm to allow surveillance magistrates to revise the release of bosses in the light of the coronavirus emergency. The picture has changed, the sources said. Most of the releases were dictated by grave pathologies, but several release orders also refer to the COVID-19 pandemic.