Teen who killed violent dad can do high school finals (5)

Rome, May 6 - An 18-year-old boy who stabbed his father to death near Turin at the weekend to defend his mother from her husband's latest attack will be able to take his school-leaving 'maturità' exam, the education ministry said Wednesday. The ministry has authorized the school to contact the examining committee. The maturità will take place online this year apart from the oral exam, which will be at schools. Italian schools are set to reopen in September after the coronavirus lockdown.