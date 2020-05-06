Coronavirus: Saliva test ready, soon on sale

Bonafede studying way to 'revise' release of mafia bosses (5)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, era ai domiciliari ma continuava a spacciare droga: 34enne finisce in carcere
i più letti
Varese
06 Maggio 2020
Varese, May 6 - A rapid saliva test able to detect the coronavirus in a few seconds "works and will soon be on sale with a complete kit," the Sette Laghi health agency in Varese said Wednesday. The test has been created with the collaboration of the local Insubria University.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su