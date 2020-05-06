Mercoledì 06 Maggio 2020 | 16:36

Rome
Bonafede studying way to 'revise' release of mafia bosses (5)

Varese
Coronavirus: Saliva test ready, soon on sale

Rome
Senate gives final OK to Olympic decree (4)

Rome
Teen who killed violent dad can do high school finals (5)

Rome
UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

Vatican City
Pope appeals for migrant farm hands (5)

Rome
Row erupts over regularising migrants for seasonal work (6)

Milan
300 dead at Trivulzio care home between Jan and Apr (7)

Rome
Over 40,000 firms, 184,000 jobs at risk in tourism sector (5)

Treviso
500 queue for Communion in church near Treviso (6)

Rome
COVID consequences could kill more than virus itself-Caritas (4)

Catuzzi vuol dire magia. Tutto cominciò 41 anni fa

Bariarte
Pinacoteca Bari

TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, era ai domiciliari ma continuava a spacciare droga: 34enne finisce in carcere

Foggial'annuncio
Coronavirus, al Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia guariti 100 pazienti

BrindisiBRINDISINO
Fasano, cade in bici per la buca e fa causa, ma lo condannano

LecceL'intervista
Lecce, la «fase 2» sblocca i cantieri. Si riapre l’agenda dei progetti

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, 3 nuovi contagi su 591 tamponi nelle ultime 24 ore

BatIl video
Trani, il romantico ballo dei delfini al tramonto: sotto l'ombra della Cattedrale

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Rome

Senate gives final OK to Olympic decree (4)

Milan and Cortina to host Winter Games in 2026

Senate gives final OK to Olympic decree (4)

Rome, May 6 - The Senate gave definitive approval Wednesday to a decree on holding the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. The decree was passed by 225 vote to nil with one abstention. The Games are scheduled to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. This will be the fourth Olympic Games hosted in Italy and the first hosted in Milan. It will mark the 20th anniversary of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo and the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic. It will be the first Olympic Games featuring two host cities.

