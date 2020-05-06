Senate gives final OK to Olympic decree (4)

Rome, May 6 - The Senate gave definitive approval Wednesday to a decree on holding the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. The decree was passed by 225 vote to nil with one abstention. The Games are scheduled to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. This will be the fourth Olympic Games hosted in Italy and the first hosted in Milan. It will mark the 20th anniversary of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo and the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic. It will be the first Olympic Games featuring two host cities.