Mercoledì 06 Maggio 2020 | 14:48

Rome
UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

 
Vatican City
Pope appeals for migrant farm hands (5)

Pope appeals for migrant farm hands (5)

 
Rome
Row erupts over regularising migrants for seasonal work (6)

Row erupts over regularising migrants for seasonal work (6)

 
Milan
300 dead at Trivulzio care home between Jan and Apr (7)

300 dead at Trivulzio care home between Jan and Apr (7)

 
Rome
Over 40,000 firms, 184,000 jobs at risk in tourism sector (5)

Over 40,000 firms, 184,000 jobs at risk in tourism sector (5)

 
Treviso
500 queue for Communion in church near Treviso (6)

500 queue for Communion in church near Treviso (6)

 
Rome
COVID consequences could kill more than virus itself-Caritas (4)

COVID consequences could kill more than virus itself-Caritas (4)

 
Rome
Italy's GDP to fall 9.5% this year says European Commission (6)

Italy's GDP to fall 9.5% this year says European Commission (6)

 
Speranza says first two days of phase two went well

Speranza says first two days of phase two went well

 
Naples
One dead, 2 hurt in factory blast (2)

One dead, 2 hurt in factory blast (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 1,513

Coronavirus: Number of infected down 1,513

 

L'INTERVISTA
Catuzzi vuol dire magia. Tutto cominciò 41 anni fa

Catuzzi vuol dire magia. Tutto cominciò 41 anni fa

 

Foggial'annuncio
Coronavirus, al Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia guariti 100 pazienti

Coronavirus, al Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia guariti 100 pazienti

 
BariLavoro
Cig, in 40mila ancora senza soldi. A Bari la disperazione dei precari

Cig, in 40mila ancora senza soldi. A Bari la disperazione dei precari

 
BrindisiBRINDISINO
Fasano, cade in bici per la buca e fa causa, ma lo condannano

Fasano, cade in bici per una buca e fa causa, ma lo condannano

 
LecceL'intervista
Lecce, la «fase 2» sblocca i cantieri. Si riapre l’agenda dei progetti

Lecce, la Fase 2 sblocca i cantieri. Parla Delli Noci: «Si riapre l'agenda dei progetti»

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, 3 nuovi contagi su 591 tamponi nelle ultime 24 ore

Coronavirus Basilicata, 3 nuovi contagi su 591 tamponi nelle ultime 24 ore

 
Tarantotaranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Azienda faccia chiarezza: non si può vivere di ammortizzatori sociali»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Azienda faccia chiarezza: non si può vivere di ammortizzatori sociali»

 
BatIl video
Trani, il romantico ballo dei delfini al tramonto: sotto l'ombra della Cattedrale

Trani, il romantico ballo dei delfini al tramonto: sotto l'ombra della Cattedrale

 
MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 

Rome

UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

We have instruments to cope with COVID pandemic says Mustier

UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

Rome, May 6 - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit on Wednesday posted a 2.71 billion euro loss in the first quarter due largely to the coronavirus pandemic. UniCredit said it would have to update its business plan at the end of the year or the start of 2021. Unicredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said the bank had the instruments to cope with the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. UniCredit shares fell 1.65% in Milan on the Q1 results.

