UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

Rome, May 6 - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit on Wednesday posted a 2.71 billion euro loss in the first quarter due largely to the coronavirus pandemic. UniCredit said it would have to update its business plan at the end of the year or the start of 2021. Unicredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said the bank had the instruments to cope with the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. UniCredit shares fell 1.65% in Milan on the Q1 results.