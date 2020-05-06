500 queue for Communion in church near Treviso (6)

Treviso, May 6 - Some 500 faithful queued for two hours wearing facemasks and gloves before entering a church near Treviso for the minimum time necessary to receive Holy Communion for the first time in two months on Sunday, the Gazzettino newspaper said Tuesday. Before Communion, they had followed the Mass on Youtube. Local priest Father Luigi Bassichetto said "it all went very well, with serenity and safety". Masses have not yet been authorized in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, but only funerals. The incident took place at Oderzo. photo: a file image of a clergyman.