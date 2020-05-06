Row erupts over regularising migrants for seasonal work (6)

Rome, May 6 - A big row erupted Wednesday over regularising undocumented migrants so they can do seasonal farm work picking crops this summer. Farm Minister Teresa Bellanova, of the ruling centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, said her job was on the line over the issue after criticism from inside government. The leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Vito Crimi, said no to the temporary stay permits being touted, saying that this would lead to an increase in off-the-books labour. Opposition leader Matteo Salvini, of the nationalist League party, said "there can be no maxi-amnesty". Pope Francis spoke of "farm hands exploited in the countryside", saying "dignity should be given to work" with proper pay and conditions.