COVID consequences could kill more than virus itself-Caritas (4)

Rome, May 6 - Caritas Internationalis said Wednesday that "unless we act immediately, the consequences of the coronavirus will kill more people than the pandemic itself". It said "the consequences of the pandemic are showing that they may be even more dangerous and mortal than the impact of the virus itself, specially for the communities which are the most vulnerable, living in the poorest countries". The Roma-based Catholic charity called for urgent international action on the economic consequences of the pandemic.